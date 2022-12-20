This week marks the 22nd anniversary of Raymond Alec Chalifoux’s disappearance from Grande Prairie. Chalifoux was reported missing back on December 26th, 2000, and last seen near the old York Hotel on December 20th that year.

At the time he was described as Indigenous, 5’8″, with grey hair and brown eyes, weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long brown jacket, grey fur hat, and brown boots.

Chalifoux was known to walk with a noticeable limp due to a bad right leg. At the time of his disappearance, he was operating a trap line south of the city. Chalifoux would now be in his late 80s.

Anyone with information on Chalifoux’s disappearance should contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.