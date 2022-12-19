The Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital Emergency Department will be without an on-site physician until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Nursing staff will stay on-site doing emergency triage, assessments, and referrals to alternate emergency departments in the area.

All 911 calls are being rerouted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital which is 42 km away.

Depending on the severity of the patient some services are available through local pharmacies and Health Link is available 24/7 for all non-emergency health-related queries.