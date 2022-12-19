Multiple days of very cold wind chills are expected in the Grande Prairie and Peace River areas. Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions.

Extreme wind chills near minus 40 are expected Sunday night which should moderate Monday morning.

“Temperatures will remain below normal for most of the week,” notes Environment Canada.

In Grande Prairie, wind chills of minus 40 are in the forecast for Sunday night and minus 37 Monday night. People in the region are urged to watch for cold-related symptoms.