A man wanted on multiple warrants in B.C. and Alberta is known to visit this region. The RCMP says 39-year-old Daniel John Davidsen lives in the Dawson Creek area and frequents Fort St. John, Beaverlodge, and Grande Prairie.

Davidsen is considered a multi-jurisdictional offender. He is currently wanted on warrants for two counts of breach of probation, two counts of flight from a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to stop while being pursued.

Davidsen is described as Indigenous, 5’10”, and 201 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose on his right wrist, the words “does not function” on his left wrist, and barbed wire wrapped around his right upper arm. Police say he also goes by the name Danno.

Anyone with information on Davidsen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.