The emergency department at the Manning Health Centre will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday morning. Alberta Health Services says the closure is the result of a lack of nursing staff.

Patients are advised Health Link is available at 8-1-1, and those who require urgent care are advised to call 9-1-1.

AHS says it is working to ensure that residents will continue to have access to health care even with these temporary measures.