The County and City of Grande Prairie, along with the Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley are now accepting nominees for the 17th Annual Passionate Heart Awards.

The municipalities are looking to honour outstanding individuals as well as local organizations that significantly contribute to their community while enhancing social services in the region, as well as showing dedication to improving the quality of life for residents.

Some of the categories include teams for non-profit or social agencies, a business award, as well as the Chris Henderson Lifetime Service Award for individuals with 10 or more years of social service experience in the community.

The nomination deadline is set for January 17th, 2023, with the awards being handed out at a special ceremony on February 14th at Bonnetts Energy Centre.