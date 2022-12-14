TD Bank Group (TD) launches the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples, a new scholarship program tailored specifically for students from the Indigenous community, managed by AFOA Canada. TD understands the unique challenges and systemic barriers we face as Indigenous Peoples. Which is why we have worked closely with TD to customize a scholarship program focused on the needs of students from the Indigenous community.

“It’s important that students from Indigenous communities have equitable access to education. The TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples aims to help provide students from Indigenous communities with the financial freedom and stability to explore the benefit of a post-secondary education and work education. I am thrilled to see this program launch and look forward to continuing our relationship with AFOA Canada.” – Doris Bear, Vice President, Indigenous Banking, TD Bank Group

The scholarship program will provide 25 successful applicants with $15k annually (with a maximum of $60k across 4 years) to be put towards tuition costs and living expenses for the duration of their studies. Additionally, recipients will be offered an internship opportunity with TD to gain valuable work experience aligned to their career aspirations. Internship opportunities will be available for students throughout their time as a recipient.

“The new TD Scholarship program will be transformational in the lives of the Indigenous students” says Terry Goodtrack, President and CEO, AFOA Canada. “It will set them up for success in achieving their academic goals and chosen career path”

- Advertisement -

Scholarships are available for First Nations, Métis and Inuit who are members / citizens of a First Nation, Métis or Inuit community. You must be a permanent resident of Canada and have applied for or are currently enrolled in a full-time, minimum 2-year program with an approved post-secondary institution in Canada.

Applications will open Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:30pm ET, and must be submitted by no later than January 16, 2023, at 5:00pm ET. For complete information about the program, please visit: www.afoa.ca/td.

Background:

AFOA Canada

AFOA Canada, founded in 1999, strives towards their mandate to help Indigenous Peoples better manage and govern their communities and organizations through a focus on enhancing management, finance and

governance practices and skills. It is the only organization in Canada that focuses on the capacity development and day-to-day needs of those Indigenous professionals who are working in all areas of management, finance, band administration, leadership, and program management—We are Building a Community of Professionals.

TD Bank Group

At TD, we recognize there is more work to be done on our collective journey towards Truth and Reconciliation. Supporting community initiatives that promote a connection to the land, enhance financial education, and foster a sense of belonging is important. We believe society is stronger when we work together and that we can help be a catalyst for dialogue to bring people, communities, and cultures together.