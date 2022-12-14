Alberta Health Services plans to move into the replacement for the Beaverlodge Hospital. It has signed a letter of intent to pursue becoming the anchor tenant in the Mountview Health Complex.

The new facility will be built on 20 acres of land donated to the town by the McFarlane family a decade ago. Mayor of Beaverlodge Gary Rycroft says AHS coming on as a tenant is a huge step for the project.

“We look forward to welcoming more businesses and services into Beaverlodge. We’re thankful for community members’ input and patience as we work to bring Doris McFarlane’s vision to reality,” Rycroft says.

Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA and Minister of Finance Travis Toews echoes that sentiment, adding the new facility will “harness the power of public-private partnerships” with the support of the community.

AHS says the next steps for the Mountview Health Complex Committee are the functional planning of the facility, as well as building relationships with other potential tenants. The Town of Beaverlodge is working with developer Landrex Inc. and will be holding community engagement events in the future to get feedback from residents on the project. There will also be the opportunity for the community to give their opinion on what will happen to the facility and land AHS currently is occupying once they move to the building once it is complete.