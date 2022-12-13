Police in Grande Prairie have reached out for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 29-year-old Emmerson Paskemin was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on December 10th.

Paskemin is described as 6’4″ and 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey parka with a fur hood and light-coloured work boots.

The RCMP says there’s concern for the man’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.