The City of Grande Prairie is holding a free skate at the Design Works Centre on Sunday. The event will be first come first serve from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The time is sponsored by Industrial Metalwork as part of their naming rights agreement with the city for the Industrial Metalwork Arena in the facility. In a release, the city says “these partnerships create a positive impact and help promote active lifestyles in the community.”

Industrial Metalwork staff will be accepting donations for the toy fundraiser held during the skate. They also will be handing out soup, sandwiches and hot chocolate.

More information on the free skate can be found on the city’s website.