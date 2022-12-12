No injuries were reported after an early morning fire at the Weyerhaeuser saw mill near Grande Prairie.

County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service crews from a number of stations responded to the scene, and when they arrived, saw flames coming from a piece of equipment in the saw line that had spread to the ceiling. The sawmill’s sprinkler system did work in keeping the spread of the blaze down before crews could arrive to knock down the rest of the fire, and fully contain the damage to just the area around the equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the County Fire Marshal