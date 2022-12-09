December 10th is the annual Grande Prairie Storm Teddy Bear Toss. When the Storm score their first goal against the Olds Grizzlys it will rain teddy bears, as attendees can throw their cuddly donations on the ice. Grande Prairie Storm Executive Manager Catherine Ridgeway says all plush animals that are thrown onto the ice will be donated to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation.

“All the Teddy Bears should be new and packaged,” Ridgeway says. “And we will load them up in the Storm truck and take them over to the hospital and deliver them to the children that are there.”

Ridgeway says the Teddy Bear toss game for many people is a highlight for many people including the players.

“I know in the dressing room all the players want to be that player that scores that goal to bring the teddy bears onto the ice.”

Tickets for Saturday’s game against the Grizzlys are still available and can be purchased online or at the box office. Puck drop against the Grizzlies is a 6:00 p.m.