Property theft reports, including theft from and of a motor vehicle, are down year over year in both the city and County of Grande Prairie in November.

There were 26 reports of break and enter across the city in November 2022, down from 41 a year ago. That trend continues in other areas as well, with theft from a motor vehicle reports down to 28 from 48 a year ago, and theft of a motor vehicle reports dropping to 20 from 32 a year ago.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sgt. Shawn Graham says police are pleased to see, in some cases, nearly a 50 per cent decrease in reported activity, and believes a great deal of the credit can go to residents across the city who are keeping an eye on their neighbourhoods, and report suspicious activity.

“We are down on some of the stats, and I like to always think that everything happens as a community. The public is our eyes and ears, they help us and let us know when things are happening,” he says.

“We get out and do proactive patrols, trying to make sure we are highly visible in our community, so people see us, and hopefully those little things deter crime.”

Graham says the below-freezing nights and mornings are also worth a reminder that leaving your vehicle idling, especially if it’s unlocked, could present a gift to criminals, even if it’s just for a couple of minutes. He says keeping vehicle locked and any valuables hidden from view is a good first step in keeping yourself safe from potential crimes.