There will once again be no doctor in the emergency department of the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital. Alberta Health Services says an unexpected physician shortage means it will temporarily be without an on-site doctor from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

“This is a temporary measure and AHS is working hard to ensure residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

For those 15 hours, nurses will be in the emergency department to do triage and assessments as well as refer patients to healthcare facilities in neighbouring communities. EMS calls will be re-routed to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital 42 kilometres away.

“We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time,” adds AHS.

Residents are reminded to call 9-1-1 if they have a medical emergency and 8-1-1 for non-emergency health-related questions.