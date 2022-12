A missing woman not heard from for several months is known to travel between Grande Cache, Grande Prairie, and Dawson Creek, B.C. Grande Cache RCMP says 30-year-old Ashley Erin Giesbrecht has not been in contact with her family since March 1st and there’s concern for her wellbeing.

Giesbrecht is described as 5’4″ and 99 pounds with blonde or black hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.