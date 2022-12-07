Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after Grande Prairie RCMP made a significant drug seizure.

On Tuesday night, the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and Grande Prairie Crime Reduction unit conducted a traffic stop in the Grande Prairie area, that resulted in a search of the vehicle after the officer reportedly saw drug residue inside. The search resulted in officials seizing significant amounts of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription drugs.

27-year-old Mykayla Elizabeth Nelson and 37-year-old Brennan Robert Wishart of Grande Prairie both are facing charges of possession with the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance. Wishart also faces charges for possession of the proceeds of crime.

Nelson was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 12th.