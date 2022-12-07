After a year of celebrations, the Eastlink Centre is holding one last hurrah, or “One More Night: A Celebration of the Eastlink Centre.” The event takes place on December 11th, with festivities running all day. There will be several free activities including bouncy castles and games in the fieldhouse, drop-in public skating and swimming, and a scavenger hunt. To sweeten the event there will be a Cupcake showdown at 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a food bank donation, that can be dropped off at the Community Knowledge Campus Welcome Desk.