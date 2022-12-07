The construction contract for a new County of Grande Prairie regional fire training facility has been awarded to Draeger Safety Canada for $1,886,800. Reeve Bob Marshall says the company was awarded the tender because they have done similar projects in the past and have an understanding of the needs of the new facility.

However, the price of the project increased from the original estimate in 2019 of $1.4 million.

“What we are finding is the price of steel has gone up significantly and even some of our other building construction facilities we’re looking at steel has gone up probably double to almost three times the price pre-COVID,” Marshall explains.

The increased price tag means the County’s contribution will go from $900,000 to $1.29 million with the additional funds coming from the City of Grande Prairie and the Municipal District of Greenview. Marshall says that, even with the increase, the facility will be a positive investment for the community, giving local departments more training opportunities and will decrease the amount of travel required for training.

- Advertisement -

“We will be breaking ground hopefully after spring break up when the frost is out of the ground, and ideally without any delays, or any material or procurement delays and shipping, it will be done by next fall.”

The new Regional Fire Training Facility will be built on the same property as the Dunes Firehall, next to the existing facility.