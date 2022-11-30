Update: A second, more powerful earthquake that was felt in Grande Prairie, was reported near Peace River on Tuesday evening.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake was reported at approximately 5:55 p.m., and while no damage has been reported at this time, it was strong enough to be felt lightly in both the Peace Country, and eastern British Columbia.

A number of aftershocks were also reported in the area as a result.

It occurred at a depth of four kilometres and was lightly felt in the surrounding area, including as far as Grande Prairie, according to local reports. So far, there have been no reports of damage.

Another earthquake was reported 22 kilometres east-northeast of Reno at 12:36 a.m. on November 23rd at a depth of five kilometres with a magnitude of 3.8.

Another earthquake has been reported in the Peace Country. Earthquakes Canada says the 5.2 magnitude quake happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday 29 kilometres east-northeast of Reno, a hamlet within Northern Sunrise County near Peace River.

