The RCMP Alberta Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a 37-year-old High Prairie man. High Prairie RCMP was called to the area of 50 Street and 52nd Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after getting a firearms complaint.

When RCMP arrived they found the victim in a nearby vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene and his death is being referred to as a homicide.

Officials say, while it is early in the investigation, they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. No further information has been released.