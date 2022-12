A parking ban is no longer in effect for permanent snow routes in Grande Prairie. It was lifted as of 9:30 a.m. November 28th after being put in place on November 7th.

The City of Grande Prairie says it has also wrapped up this round of residential snow removal. Crews are plowing and sanding priority roads.

When in place, a parking ban restricts parking on permanent snow routes, which are priority 1 and 2 routes, from Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.