A 57-year-old Debolt man has been charged with sexual assault following an RCMP plea for information from the public last week. Police reached out on November 23rd, reporting the victim was sexually assaulted after getting into a vehicle with a man and being driven to another location.

The incident is alleged to have happened on October 19th beginning in the area of 99 Avenue and Resources Road in Grande Prairie. Photos of the suspect were released along with a description of the man and his vehicle.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on January 30, 2023. His name has not been released by police.