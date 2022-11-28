The Grande Prairie Public Library is hoping to raise funds for its Little Free Pantry this Giving Tuesday on November 29th. It is a yearly, international movement empowering donors to give to the causes that matter to them.

“We offer non-perishable items such as canned goods, individually packaged soups and puddings, as well as hygiene items such as soap and deodorant,” says Tara Wiebe, Head of Customer Services at GPPL. “We’re open daily and GPPL is a safe and convenient location for those that are in need of these items.”

Wiebe adds they serve groups such as the homeless, but there are others who use the pantry as well.

“Families who need to supplement their children’s lunches, seniors on a fixed income, and teens that rely on the pantry as well as programs at school. They are able to take quickly and anonymously what they need while using the many other free services offered by GPPL.”

The shelves of the pantry are replenished at least once per day in order to meet the needs of the community.

“A donation of $2,000 will fund the pantry for two months,” says Wiebe. “The Little Free Pantry operates entirely by community support, and we hope donations from Giving Tuesday will provide additional months of funding.”

The Little Free Pantry has been at GPPL since 2020. During Giving Tuesday in 2021, donors contributed $3,271. On Giving Tuesday, donations

can be made through Canada Helps.