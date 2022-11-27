Transit users in Grande Prairie are going to see a few changes to their daily commute. The Grande Prairie Transit Redesign, which the city brought in earlier in the year, will see changes to route connections and the overall schedule starting Saturday.

Routes will take 40 minutes per trip, adding 10 minutes. The added time includes five minutes for recovery to help with uncontrollable variables like construction and weather.

The city will also be adding Route 9 in Countryside South, replacing the On-Demand zone that previously existed. An adjustment was made to the fixed route Route 6 between Crystal Ridge and Prairie Mall. An on-demand service has also been added to Riverstone.

According to the city, the updates are geared towards increasing reliability and service to high-demand areas. A breakdown of the changes can be found on the City of Grande Prairie website.