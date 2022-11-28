The County of Grande Prairie is hosting an info session in Beaverlodge about its new Livestock Emergency Response Plan. On November 28th and 30th, the county will be welcoming the local community to learn more about how the plan works, and when it is used, and to also share ideas and feedback.

The Livestock Emergency Response Plan is the municipality’s response to Alberta Governments Farm Animals and Livestock Preparedness initiative. The info sessions will be held at the Ed Brown & Ed Hotte Ag Complex in Beaverlodge on the 28th, and the TARA Centre on the 30th.

Those who are interested in attending can register online.