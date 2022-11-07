After the City of Grande Prairie was awarded the 2024 Alberta Winter games in July, the games organization is starting to ramp up planning and looking for volunteers.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says that if we look at previous games that have been held in not only the city but the region, the community always comes out to support these events and this is a huge portion of what makes them successful. Clayton says that as more information comes out from the volunteer committee that is organizing the games, she is confident that those who want to participate will find a volunteer job that fits what they want to do.

Clayton explains that while she is looking forward to the games, she is looking forward to watching things ramp up for the event.

“It gets exciting as that builds, that excitement builds, people get more involved, businesses get involved, the volunteers get involved, and you really start to feel the pride in our city and our region as it gets closer to the games date,” Clayton says.

While Clayton looks forward to watching the community come together for this event, she also looks forward to sharing the region with those who visit. She explains that it is an opportunity to not only share what the city has to offer, but also could be a unique attraction tool for employment.

“For example, if a doctor had a son or daughter in hockey, and they come to our community and they see our facilities, they see our incredible regional hospital, they see all the amenities we have to offer. When there are attraction initiatives for the recruitment in healthcare, they will think ‘oh I’ve been to Grande Prairie it is actually a great community.”

She explains that these games and the events that lead up to the games also will have a significant economic impact on the region and the hospitality sector.

Those who are interested in staying up to date on the plans and initiatives for the Alberta Winter Games can do so by following the community Facebook page that has been set up.