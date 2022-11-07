A vehicle that was reported to be stolen in a carjacking in Grande Prairie has been linked to an incident in Mackenzie, British Columbia that is still under investigation.

Police say on November 2nd, the vehicle was pulled over to the side of Highway 39 with its hazard lights on, and RCMP attempted to check on those in the vehicle, making sure they didn’t need help. According to a release from RCMP, when an officer approached the vehicle, it drove off.

The RCMP stopped trying to stop the car when it started driving into the opposite lane of travel out of concern for public safety and instead continued to look for the vehicle. It was found parked at a pull-out on Highway 97, and again when police tried to approach the vehicle fled, this time straight towards another RCMP cruiser. The vehicle ended up being rolled over into the ditch, as RCMP avoided a collision.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A man and a woman were the only people in the vehicle and both were arrested.

The man, who was the driver, faces several charges including flight from police, possession of stolen property, and prohibited driving, while the woman faces stolen property charges.