On Saturday, the St. Joseph Catholic High School Celtics football team won their 11th Peace Bowl Championship. The Celtics faced the Sexsmith Sabres in a cold and snowy game. The Celtics won by a score of 15-0 over the Sabres.

The Grande Prairie Broncos Bantam football team would also come out victors, winning the 2022 Horners Cup over the Sexsmith Shamrocks. The Broncos won the game by a score of 27-20.

This is the Broncos’ fourth straight Horners Cup Championship. The 2022 win will tie the Broncos with the Grande Prairie Raiders for the most Horners Cup wins. The Broncos’ Gage Noel and Cohen Boucher were awarded players of the game, as were the Shamrocks’ Cooper Dick and Rigley Saville.