With temperatures reaching minus 18 and wind chill making it feel close to minus 30, I still haven’t fully prepared for winter. For this morning, I threw on quick clothes and just rocked a giant Oodie with a quick stop at Starbucks to get a coffee and warm my hands! I asked my listeners to rate my outfit and got a high score but I know my mother would disagree. . . or so I thought! Listen to that call and hear what she had to say!