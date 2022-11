Parking on permanent snow routes will be restricted in Grande Prairie starting Monday. The city is putting parking bans in effect to keep the roads clear for snow removal.

Parking on priority 1 and 2 routes will be restricted from Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the ban is lifted. Following a couple of days of snowfall, the city says it is actively plowing and sanding the priority road network.