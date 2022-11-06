Snow removal crews in the County of Grande Prairie will start work in residential areas on Monday. They will start clearing Whispering Ridge and Westlake Village with parking restrictions in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Work is expected to be completed in these areas on Tuesday.

Work in Clairmont from 100 Avenue to 116 Avenue and the Hamlet of Hythe is scheduled to start Tuesday morning.

After that, they’ll head to Wedgewood, Taylor Estates, and Maple Ridge depending on weather conditions and garbage collection days. Drivers are reminded to watch for the digital “No Parking” signs when entering residential areas in the County as vehicles left on the street may be ticketed or towed.

Residents are reminded that piling snow onto roadways could result in a $100 fine as it reportedly slows the snow-clearing process and creates a traffic safety hazard.