The unemployment rate in the region that includes Grande Prairie held stead in the month of October. According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate for the Banff – Jasper – Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca – Grande Prairie – Peace River region was 5.7 per cent last month, with no movement from the 5.7 per cent reported in September.

The western Alberta rate is tied for the highest of all regions in the province, with the lowest rate, found in Lethbridge – Medicine Hat coming in at 3.3 per cent.

Overall, Alberta’s unemployment rate shrank in October down to 5.2 per cent from 5.5 per cent in Septmeber.