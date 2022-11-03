The City of Grande Prairie and the Down Town Association are kicking off the holiday season on November 27th with the annual Christmas Tree Light-Up at Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The family-friendly event includes a variety of things for all ages. Hot chocolate, candy canes, and gingerbread cookies will be handed out by members of the city council and the Grande Prairie Storm hockey team. There will also be the opportunity to take photos with Santa inside the Bowes.

After the tree is lit the Battle of the Badges hockey game will get underway. The puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. The game is hosted by the Grande Prairie Firefighters Charitable Association, which will feature the Grande Prairie Fire Department facing off against the Grande Prairie RCMP. To get into the game by donation, donations open November 10th online and are a minimum of $5 for one person or $10 for a family, and all donations will go to the 3D Children’s Charity.

All the festivities will get underway at 4 p.m., and the official lighting of the tree will happen at 4:30 p.m.